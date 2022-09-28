Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,487 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Chevron by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 16.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 55.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Chevron by 7.9% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 15,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 182,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

