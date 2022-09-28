Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 1,363 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.7% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 85,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 30,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 42,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

