Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $121,000 Investment in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Epsilon Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 74,550 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $139.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.30. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 33.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

