Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,356. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 26.52, a current ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

