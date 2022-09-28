Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Natural Gas Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 648,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $1,219,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NYSE:NGS opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.45. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

