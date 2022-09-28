Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.51

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.51 and last traded at C$9.51, with a volume of 45938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.46.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 459.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.56.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Chartwell Retirement Residences

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently 3,060.00%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Virginia Ann Davis acquired 5,090 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$55,068.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at C$167,012.90.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Further Reading

