Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.80

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 9215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIB. TheStreet downgraded Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Bancolombia Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7403 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 530.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the second quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

