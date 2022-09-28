AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Major Shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,896,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,929,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

On Friday, September 23rd, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $3,820,000.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $2,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

AHCO opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi grew its position in AdaptHealth by 2.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 914,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 105.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AdaptHealth by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.