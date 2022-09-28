Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.23

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.23 and last traded at C$15.38, with a volume of 12679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRG.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$590.27 million and a PE ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

