Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.45

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.45 and last traded at C$27.81, with a volume of 78203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.78.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
Further Reading
