Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.45

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.45 and last traded at C$27.81, with a volume of 78203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.78.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns bought 4,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,638,875.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

