Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $79.10

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.10 and last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 1425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.08.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average is $114.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

