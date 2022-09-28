Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.21

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 1089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.
Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.
Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.