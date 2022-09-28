Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.21

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 1089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,545.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

