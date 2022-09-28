VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.93

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.93 and last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 17645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $1,056,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 307,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 60,411 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 132.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 172,455 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

