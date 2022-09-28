Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.14

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 2156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 719,904 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 1,364.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 211,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,035,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

