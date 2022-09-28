Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $89.06

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.06 and last traded at $89.90, with a volume of 2237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.62.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average is $102.94.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,857.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.