iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.70

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.70 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 5200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Europe ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

