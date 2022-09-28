WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.26

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.26 and last traded at $52.26, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.31.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

