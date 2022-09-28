Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Up to $17.68

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.68, but opened at $18.70. Tenneco shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 88,540 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.34). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 99,023 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

