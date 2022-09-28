Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.69

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.69 and last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 5026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 96.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

