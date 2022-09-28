INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $55.43

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.43 and last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.62.

INDUS Realty Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $533.76 million, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.95% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

