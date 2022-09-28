Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $5.93

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $6.16. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 6,943 shares.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.