Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $5.93

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $6.16. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 6,943 shares.
Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
