Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.55

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 11420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 76.73, a current ratio of 76.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.42%.

Insider Transactions at Claros Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director W Edward Walter acquired 20,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $374,786.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,536.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.