ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.25

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 42312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUMP. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

ProPetro Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.57 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ProPetro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after buying an additional 713,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,206,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,062,000 after buying an additional 1,718,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ProPetro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,919,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 61,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

