John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.39

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.39 and last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.72.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

