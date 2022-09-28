Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.95

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 6439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,546,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,458,000 after purchasing an additional 693,467 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,391,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,135 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,938 shares during the period.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

