Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.99. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 459 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.
Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $579.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.
About Vinci Partners Investments
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vinci Partners Investments (VINP)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.