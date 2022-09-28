Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.71

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 15228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 205.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $20,913,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $12,621,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after acquiring an additional 700,755 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $8,795,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 316,963 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.