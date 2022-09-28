Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.14

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 49205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.
Several research firms have recently commented on LBTYA. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Global from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Liberty Global by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,023,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,913 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,240,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 215,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,093,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 158,253 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
