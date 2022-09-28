Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Down 81.8% in September

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brunello Cucinelli from €34.00 ($34.69) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

