Short Interest in BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Declines By 86.5%

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the August 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,392,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Manufacturing Stock Performance
BBRW stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.84.
BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter.
About BrewBilt Manufacturing
BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrewBilt Manufacturing (BBRW)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.