Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Short Interest Update

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 609.1% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,394,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Axis Technologies Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AXTG opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Axis Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Axis Technologies Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Axis Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Axis Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the commercial lighting industry in North America. The company offers patented T8 Axis Daylight Harvesting Dimming Ballast, which are used to reduce the lighting energy costs.

