Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Short Interest Update

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 609.1% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,394,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Axis Technologies Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AXTG opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Axis Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.
Axis Technologies Group Company Profile
