Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 36,700.0% in September

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 36,700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Aviva Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. Aviva has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 34.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Stories
