Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 36,700.0% in September

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 36,700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aviva Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. Aviva has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 34.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aviva Company Profile

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.43.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

