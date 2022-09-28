BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,300 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the August 31st total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESF opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.