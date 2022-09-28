Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Decreases By 55.2%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bluestone Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BBSRF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.
About Bluestone Resources
