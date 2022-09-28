ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASM International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $236.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.66. ASM International has a 12-month low of $201.38 and a 12-month high of $497.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.18.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $596.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.77 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 29.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASM International will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ASM International

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.00.

(Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.