Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 139.0% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Azimut Exploration from €29.00 ($29.59) to €20.90 ($21.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Azimut Exploration from €21.70 ($22.14) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.