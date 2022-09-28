Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Advantest Price Performance
ATEYY opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. Advantest has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.24.
Advantest Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantest (ATEYY)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.