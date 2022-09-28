Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYYGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ATEYY opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. Advantest has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

