ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASX Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS ASXFY opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49. ASX has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $69.61.

ASX Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7809 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. It operates markets for a range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities, and energy. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, technical and information, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

