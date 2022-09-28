Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Expands By 127.3%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the August 31st total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,377.0 days.
ASOS Price Performance
OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. ASOS has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $41.37.
About ASOS
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASOS (ASOMF)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.