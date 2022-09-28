Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Expands By 127.3%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the August 31st total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,377.0 days.

ASOS Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. ASOS has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $41.37.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

