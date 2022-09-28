CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 1,700 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,169.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 522 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 755 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,341 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 184 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $3,264.16.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

CTO opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.75.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,366,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 131,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Stories

