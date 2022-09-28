Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Director Christopher William Patterson Buys 1,125 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) Director Christopher William Patterson purchased 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.77 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,265.50.

Finning International stock opened at C$23.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. Finning International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$23.46 and a twelve month high of C$40.22.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 2.8700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

