Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Michael Desimone Sells 994 Shares of Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total transaction of C$22,106.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$369,266.32.

TSE LSPD opened at C$23.48 on Wednesday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.88.

LSPD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$67.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.29.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

