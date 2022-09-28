Carlton Investments Limited (ASX:CIN) Insider Gregory Robertson Purchases 708 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Carlton Investments Limited (ASX:CINGet Rating) insider Gregory Robertson acquired 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$29.90 ($20.91) per share, with a total value of A$21,169.20 ($14,803.64).

Carlton Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 86.29 and a quick ratio of 86.29.

Carlton Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlton Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlton Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.