Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember Buys 2,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$506,670.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$8.44 and a 52 week high of C$17.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.71.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

