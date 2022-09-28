iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Insider Michael Paul D’amato Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) insider Michael Paul D’amato acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $19,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 227,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iSun, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iSun during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iSun by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iSun during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iSun during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in iSun by 3.7% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

