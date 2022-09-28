Equitable Trust Co. Invests $299,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

MPC stock opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

