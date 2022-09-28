AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II Purchases 1,500 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) Director Edward B. Cloues II bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $17,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,538.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. AMREP Co. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMREP Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered AMREP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

