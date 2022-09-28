Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Paul Geyer Acquires 2,271 Shares

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Paul Geyer purchased 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,456.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$71,046.23.

Paul Geyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Paul Geyer acquired 4,486 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$37,615.11.

Neovasc Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.78. Neovasc Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$6.07.

About Neovasc

Neovasc ( TSE:NVC Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($4.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.50) by C($2.70). The company had revenue of C$1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 million.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

