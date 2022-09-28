Elsight Limited (ASX:ELS) Insider David Furstenberg Purchases 38,750 Shares

Elsight Limited (ASX:ELS – Get Rating) insider David Furstenberg purchased 38,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$14,957.50 ($10,459.79).

Elsight Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26.

About Elsight

Elsight Limited provides connectivity technology solutions. It offers Halo, a communication platform. The company also provides beyond visual line of sight, a solution for operation of aerial vehicles without pilot observation. In addition, the company offers unmanned aerial vehicle for drone operations.

