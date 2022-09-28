Elsight Limited (ASX:ELS) Insider David Furstenberg Purchases 38,750 Shares

Elsight Limited (ASX:ELS – Get Rating) insider David Furstenberg purchased 38,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$14,957.50 ($10,459.79).
Elsight Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26.
About Elsight
See Also
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Elsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.