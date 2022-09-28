eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Christopher B. Ehrlich Buys 18,867 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) Director Christopher B. Ehrlich purchased 18,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $10,376.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,176.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.46.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFTR. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resolute Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

