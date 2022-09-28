eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Christopher B. Ehrlich Buys 18,867 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) Director Christopher B. Ehrlich purchased 18,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $10,376.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,176.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.46.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resolute Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
